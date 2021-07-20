Afenifere: Insecurity’ll end if Nigerian government treats bandits, terrorists like Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu

Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday, lambasted the Federal Government for hunting secessionist agitators in the country.

According to the group, insecurity would have ended should the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari treated bandits and terrorists the way it has been treating Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho; and leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, made this known in a statement sent to newsmen on Tuesday. The group was reacting to the arrest of Igboho in Benin Republic and his impending extradition to Nigeria.

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria through INTERPOL got Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho and his wife, who is a German citizen, arrested on Monday night at an airport in Benin Republic, one of Nigeria’s neighbouring countries in the West African sub-region. Igboho was arrested while he tried to catch a flight to Germany with his wife.

Reacting, the Afenifere spokesman said that the news of the arrest was a surprise but the body is still studying the situation before making a formal statement as details of the arrest is still sketchy.

He was however quick to add that security agencies appear to be more active in hunting those who are peacefully agitating for the rights and better deals for their people than they appear to be in dealing with bandits and terrorists who have deprived thousands of innocent Nigerians of their lives and properties.

“If half of the energy deployed to apprehend (leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra) Nnamdi Kanu, and Sunday Igboho had been deployed to the menace of terrorists and bandits who kill, rape, rob and kidnap people, we would not have been in the unfortunate security mess that we are presently.”