<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) on Sunday advocated implementation of electronic voting in the country before the next general elections.

It also asked that current voters register be cleaned up before contemplating conduct of the next elections.

The group says it will continue to agitate for the restructuring of Nigeria’s governance architecture without compromise.

This stance was conveyed in a communique issued at the end of the group’s 2019 retreat at the Government House, Ado Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique was read to journalists on Sunday evening at the end of the two-day retreat.

According to the document, presented by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kunle Famoriyo, the group says it believes all parts of the country stand to benefit from a properly restructured Nigeria, in spite of whatever fears are harboured by the different nationality groups.

The ARG also called on state governments in the Southwest to evolve policies that would promote Yoruba identity, values, orientation and economic prosperity.

”We demand that the acceptable Yoruba socio-political leadership is one that protects the social welfare interests and values of our people

”We, therefore, look forward expectantly to appropriate reforms in the leadership structure. It is trite that when political leadership is wrong, beneficial socio-economic and infrastructural policies are always the causalty,” the group stated.

While stating its readiness to provide a platform to encourage greater political participation, it called on stakeholders to begin early advocacy on the implementation of the electoral and legislative reforms before the next general elections.

ARG also called for full implementation of electronic voting and clean up of voters register, adding that the exercise must be carried out before the next general election.

“ARG recognises the importance of the Yoruba Diaspora in the transfer of progressive knowledge and processes in their countries of residence to Yoruba homelands.

”This critical demography can help us achieve a lot of progress if they get involved in the political processes right from their different bases, while also offering their technical expertise towards improving the socio-political and economic landscape of the Yoruba homelands,” the group stated.