Afenifere: We won’t beg President Buhari for Sunday Igboho’s release

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said there is no basis to beg President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The group was reacting to calls by some Nigerians, urging the group to emulate Igbo leaders who have approached the president for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Buhari had disclosed that he will consider the release of Kanu after traditional and religious leaders in the south-east asked him to grant Kanu amnesty to deescalate tension in the zone.

Buhari made the remark during a meeting with some Southeast leaders under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats, led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi at the State House, Abuja.

Amaechi pleaded with the president to release Kanu, rather than opt for military actions.

Some followers of Igboho had also appealed to the Afenifere to beg Buhari for his release.

But in a statement issued by the General-Secretary of the group, Sola Ebiseni, Afenifere said there is no basis to beg the president, stressing that the Oduduwa Republic agitator committed no crime.

“We do not have to beg the President to release Sunday Igboho. Sunday Igboho did not commit any offence whatsoever; that’s our position.

“Those who went to invade his house were terrorists in Nigerian security uniform and they have no right whatsoever and that has been tested in a court of competent jurisdiction. Igboho has been absolved and the government was visited with N20bn worth of damages.

“In spite of the impunity of the Buhari government, we insist that Nigeria shall not be governed except by the rule of law,” the statement added.