The Ondo State chapter of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has disowned claims in some quarters that a new secretary-general has been appointed.

This was contained in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Ondo State chapter of the association, Mr Dele Thomas, on Monday.

The statement reads, “After due consultations with the National Leader, Chief R. F. Fasoranti and the state Chairman, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, who doubles as the Secretary-General of Afenifere, it has become pertinent and imperative to prevent the society from being misled into believing that a new secretary-general has been appointed.





“For the records and according to the Afenifere tradition, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa remains the group’s secretary general until the Afenifere national caucus through its normal process of selection of its officials announces such an appointment.

“We expect that the next national caucus and general meeting that would traditionally hold in Akure would address this and other related issues.

“We didn’t react earlier because of our great respect for our departed colleague and National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, who was still lying in the morgue when the news broke out. However, the general public is hereby informed that there is no such office as the general-secretary in the Afenifere structure but a secretary-general.”