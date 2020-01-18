<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has declared that Amotekun is targeted at Miyetti Allah if the group’s intention is to trouble Yorubaland.

Making a case for the security initiative on Thursday at the second anniversary of the installation of Chief Gani Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland held in Lagos, the spokesman for the organisation, Mr Yinka Odumakin, noted that Amotekun was established to combat insecurity and put under control, anybody or group of persons that threaten the peace and harmony of the south-west region.

He said: “Miyetti Allah said Amotekun is targeted at them. Yes, it is targeted at those behind the killing and kidnapping of our people. But if they are not and desire to live with us in peace and harmony, Amotekun will protect them because the security outfit was established to combat spate of insecurity and go after criminals who trouble the south-west region.

“It is for the protection of Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and other tribes living in the South-West.

“It is not the intention of South-West governors to trouble the unity and peace of the country through the establishment of Amotekun. The security outfit is not for war. If this is the cae, it will reflect in the sophistication of the rifles they bear.

“They bear cheap rifles unlike Miyetti Allah whose members carry AK47 rifles and trouble the peace of the country.





“This is a defining moment for us. We have heard Miyyetti Allah saying that the Federal Government should arrest Amotekun. We are waiting for them. We have accepted Amotekun 100 per cent, while we continue to fight for the actualisation of state police.”

While urging the governors to go ahead with the initiative, Odumakin advised Amotekun personnel to be professional in their conduct.

He said: “Security is both individual and collective responsibilities. As individuals, we have the right to protect ourselves and employ guards. You can even go as far as getting a duly registered rifle to protect your homes. You don’t need any permission from the attorney-general to protect yourself.

“But for those that want to make us vulnerable so that herdsmen will continue to kill us freely. And when they kill us, they would write our governors telling them to learn how to live with their neighbours in peace.

“Therefore, the way forward is for our governors to go ahead with Amotekun. They should try as much as possible to organise it professionally. Amotekun personnel should comport themselves very well and be sure to go after criminals and not cause trouble with anybody.

“But if the Federal Government wants the South West to stop Amotekun, they should disband Hisbah and the Civilian JTF. They should declare them illegal.

“When this is done, we will tell our governors to stop Amotekun but without this being done, Amotekun has come to stay.”