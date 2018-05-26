A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has described Governor Ayodele Fayose as a patriot, not only to Ekiti, the Yoruba race but to the whole of Nigeria.

The legal luminary also described Fayose as a magician, miracle maker, achitect, planner, visioner and executioner who has changed the face of judiciary in Ekiti.

Babalola poured the encomiums in Fayose for completing the new ultra modern Ekiti State High Court Complex and naming it after the first Chief Judge of the state and now a monarch, Rtd Justice Oba Ademola Ajakaiye, the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti.

In a statement by Governor Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Idowu Adelusi, Babalola was quoted as saying that Fayose has amazed the doubting Thomases who didn’t believe he could complete the N1.9 billion High court complex within the record time and also surpassed his predecessors in performance.

His words: “I was a frontliner in the struggle, our hopes, most of them have not been achieved. This is a special day because some 55 years ago I practised law in this place. It is for Fayose that the face of practising law would be changed for the better in Ekiti. Fayose is a magician, miracle maker, visioner, architect, planner, an executioner, a patriot from Ekiti from Yoruba land and to the whole of Nigeria. “When on October 12, 2016 he promised to change the face of the judiciary to modern structures, and vowed to complete it in 18 months, there were doubting Thomases but now he has done it. He is a wonderful man.

“Our hope was that we would make Ekiti the best place in Nigeria. Those who are blessed and are Ekiti and whom we relied on at that time have not lived up to our expectations except of course for me who have been able to put up a tertiary institution that has become the best in the country. We therefore urge our blessed Ekiti sons and daughters to come home and develop the state,” he said.

Also lauding the governor for naming the complex after him, Oba Ajakaiye, said: ”Plan to have High court complex started in 1998. That dream has now been realized by vision of our dynamic leader, Fayose. It is also noteworthy that this is the first time a high court complex would be named after an individual. It is more gratifying that it was done when I am alive to savour the honour. I am therefore immensely grateful to the government of Ekiti State ably led by Governor Ayo Fayose.

“I am highly delighted to be here with you on this commissioning of the new High court complex named after me.I express my heart felt gratitude to you and pray that may your honour also come.”

Chief Mike Ozekhome, (SAN), also praised Fayose’s efforts in delivering sound and purposeful leadership for his people.

“Fayose‘s efforts has shown that he has ideas that rules the world not necessarily by wealth. Ekiti State is one of the poorest in Nigeria but today, it is one of the richest in terms of infrastructure.

“One of the greatest thing I want us to remember Fayose for is the fact that he has never named any of the projects after himself.

“This is a great feat and an indication of selflessness. We have system where public administrators named public utility after themselves.

“Ekiti State is lucky to have a very strong willed and determined young man who is convinced and carries out things according to the convictions of his conscience and according to the directives of God at this critical time.”

The Chief Judge of the Ekiti State, Justice Ayo Daramola, who was visibly overwhelmed with joy for the development, also poured encomium on Fayose, saying: “The quest for a befitting high court building dated to 1996. The past administration, both civil and military have taken care of executive and legislature, the judiciary have been neglected in spite of efforts made by many stakeholders.

“This has made the judiciary to make use of poor shelters for their profession.

“Today, the commissioning of a high brow shows that where there is a will there is always a way. While the immediate government have given excuses of low income for not being able to built a befitting complex. Until this administration led by Governor Ayo Fayose who has demonstrated uncommon love for the judiciary and made our dreams come true, I sincerely appreciate his work,” he said