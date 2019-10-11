<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The African Development Bank (AfDB), the Agence Francaise De Development (AFD) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have concluded arrangement to partner with the Katsina State government on the provision of infrastructure, particularly in the rural areas in the state.

At separate meetings with Governor Aminu Bello Masari in Abuja Friday, each of the agencies assured the governor that they are fully prepared to key into the development drive of the state government under his leadership to enhance rural development in the state.

A statement issued to newsmen by the governor’s Director General of Media and Publicity, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, stated that the international agencies also vowed to partner Katsina to address the security and other challenges tasking the meagre resources of the state.

Masari assured them that the state was ready to meet up with whatever reasonable obligation might be required of it by any agency wishing to partner with it.

At the AfDB, the Senior Director and Head of the Nigeria Country Department, Ebrima Faal, observed that although Nigeria was not a fragile state, its situation is fragile because of the security challenges confronting the country.

He said that global and regional financial institutions are in the process of trying to raise funds to address the issue of insecurity around Lake Chad area.

Faal reiterated that the bank has approved numerous $250 million projects in Nigeria, adding that AfDB would partner with the state government in the area of education and water supply.

On his part, the Country Director of AFD, Mr. Pascal Grangereau, said his agency was already on ground in Katsina State, but promised to ramp up its activities to involve more rural communities.

Masari, who visited the regional headquarters of the international agencies in Abuja, sought the support of the agencies to assist Katsina State in fast-tracking development, especially in the rural areas of the state.