Organised Labour has taken a swipe at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international trade bodies who reject Nigerian yams under the pretence that they are too big.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ayuba Wabba, in his address at the Congress 2019 National Leadership Retreat in Enugu State, queried the rationale behind free trade touted by the world bodies to the detriment of Nigeria.

He said that Nigeria must demand for fair trade to be able to participate in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTFA) from the advantageous position.

The NLC had supported the Organised Private Sector to ensure that Nigeria did not sign the AFCTFA agreement without input from the stakeholders. This delayed the signing until this year as against last year.

The NLC President lamented that it would be considered free trade when other countries are bringing in their goods to Nigeria without hindrance but the reverse was the case for Nigeria when exporting her products due to one excuse or the other.

“We are today demandfor a fair and balanced trade among members that signed the AFCTFA treaty. There must be reciprocity to free trade. If they are bringing their products, they must be able to accept ours.

When Nigeria wants to export yams, they will say they are too big. Our beans and other products are not good for their markets. All these are to discredit Nigeria, while they continue to take advantage of our population.”

Wabba maintained that there should never be a one sided trade, where others would continue to make Nigeria a consuming nation by bringing their finished products without reciprocation from Nigeria.

He also tasked the Federal Government not to rest on its oars until it recovers every debt owed by the IOCs.

Wabba said government should ensure that those behind this criminal neglect must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

On tax jufstice, the NLC President called for a tax system that captures many businesses and rich people into the tax net.

“Instead of taxing the poor to extinction, rich people must be compelled by government to pay more taxes in commensuration to their income”, he said.

He maintained that there would never be decent wage, investment in public infrastructure and social services when the country have a lot of public funds in private pockets.

He stressed that Organised Labour in order to ensure that Nigeria gets her place in the world, will fight against any policy or politician working in detriment to the well-being of the people.