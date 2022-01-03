The African Bar Association Section on Taxation and Finance Law (AFBA-ST&FL), has appointed a former National President of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, as its Director of Corporate, Intergovernmental and Strategic Commerce.

AFBA-ST&FL made the appointment in a letter signed by its President, Hannibal Uwaifo Esq., dated December 30, 2021 and addressed to Agbomhere, in Abuja.

According to Uwaifo, the appointment of Agbomhere was done on merit, “sequel to the recommendation of the Qualifications Committee which found you suitable for this exalted office on account of your past satisfactory performance in other capacities.”

The AFBA-ST&FL’s letter of appointment to Agbomhere, read in part: “I write to notify you of your appointment as Director of Corporate, Intergovernmental and Strategic Commerce of the African Bar Association.

“This appointment which is on merit is sequel to the recommendation of the Qualifications Committee which found you suitable for this exalted office on account of your past satisfactory performance in other capacities.

“Your tenure of office is for 2 (two) years renewable by the President upon satisfactory performance and your line of reporting is to the President.

“Your duties include but not limited to: Networking with Corporate, Governments and Inter-Governments agencies to seek support, opportunities, funding, partnering and cooperation for the AFBA.

“Creating and setting up of meetings across the globe for the President.

Marketing, gathering and giving information of the activities, programs and events of the AFBA.

“Seeking funding, sponsorships and other benefits for the AFBA and any other duties assigned by the President or the Executive Council.

“It is hoped that you will use the opportunities presented by this position to contribute satisfactorily to the progress of the Association. On behalf of the executive council, please accept my congratulations.”