The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Jigawa on Friday says reoccurring flood has destroyed over 3,000 farmlands in Guri Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Yakubu Dolon-Zugo, AFAN Chairman in the area, told newsmen in Guri, that farm produce destroyed by the flood included rice, cotton, sesame, maize, and guinea corn.

He listed areas affected by the flood, which was triggered by incessant rain, to include Guri, Wareri, Adyani, Margadu, Zoriyo, Lafiya, Arin, Dagana, Zugo, Kazaga, and Garmaguwa.

Dolon-Zugo, therefore, appealed to the government at all levels to assist the farmers with farm inputs to cushion the effect of their losses.

“We are appealing to the state and Federal Government to assist our members with seeds, fertilizer, herbicides, and pesticides to commence preparation for dry season farming.

“70 to 80 percent of our farm produce was destroyed by the reoccurring flood over two months ago

“We are desperately in need of this support because the losses we recorded will have an adverse effect on our income levels,” the chairman said.