



The apex body of farmers across the country, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Tuesday, called for peace as Muslims in Nigeria join their counterparts across the globe for Ramadan Fast.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, where farmers ensue for peaceful co-existence among various religious organisations and solicited for prayers during the period of Ramadan that would take the nation out of her current challenges.

The statement reads in part, “No Farmer, No Nation! Today marks the first day of Ramadan and the beginning of the 29 or 30 days of fasting for all Muslims around the globe.

“It is the period during which the haves and have nots experience the pangs of hunger, thirst, and the refrain from sexual satisfaction between sunrise and sunset!





“All Muslims are enjoined to keep the peace among themselves and those they interact with regardless of religious inclination.”

However, the AFAN boss asked for forgiveness from all whom he has offended and forgave those who had offended him.

“In the spirit of Ramadan I plead with you to forgive me for any wrongs I may have committed against you and I assure you that I have personally forgiven you and anyone who has wronged me knowingly or unknowingly.

“I implore you to keep the peace no matter the provocation from any quarters for Allah will protect you from the evil machinations of anyone during this period and beyond without even your knowledge. Great Farmer, Great Nation!”, the statement added.