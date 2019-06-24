<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abuja Environmental Protection Agency (AEPB) has warned residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against noise pollution otherwise they will face full wrath of the law.

Alhaji Baba Lawan, the Director of the agency gave the warning while briefing newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the agency had received numerous complaints by FCT residents on noise pollution from clubs, recreational centres among others.

Newsmen report that noise is detrimental to human health, it increases stress level, high blood pressure sleeplessness.

Noise has long term effect on hearing, reduces performance at work and it increases irritability.

According to him, this is unacceptable, our laws are very clear AEPB is provided with a law to enforce noise pollution anywhere within the city and its territory.

“We will not keep quite over issue of noise pollution; where we get complaints of noise pollution we visit such areas to confirm and take action.

“Some FCT Residents are complaining that their children don’t sleep at night due to noise from loudspeakers used in some clubs and recreational centres, instead they sleep in the school when teachers are teaching them,” he said.

He advised users of loudspeakers in clubs and recreational centres, churches, mosques to ensure they provide insulation that could prevent noise pollution to avoid sanctions.

According to him, the agency is also working assiduously to curtail noise pollution from generators and grinding machines due to negative impact of fume on the environment and human health.

He said that the agency impounded some loudspeakers since 2018 till date, adding that some of the offenders would be arraign in AEPB mobile court or forfeit their gadget if they refused to show up at the court.