The Advisor, Civil-military Relations of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Major General Moses Obi (Rtd), has enjoined all Boki indigenes to embrace peace as they mark the annual New Yam Festival.

Obi who is also the Chairman of Ochìbe Bokyi, a social cultural organisation of the Bokis in a statement yesterday said that it was important for every Boki son and daughter to promote the ethnic groups cherished values and protect one another.

“The idea that we are our brother and sister’s keeper eggs us to treat others as we want to be treated. Often, the ritual of our celebration itself has reflected the pain and sacrifice of the times. It is a message that says no matter who we are or where we are, no matter the pain we endure or the wrongs we face, we are called to love one another as brothers and as sisters,” he said.

The Boki New Yam festival is a major event among the Boki language speaking people of Boki Local Government area of Cross River State.

Obi said the Boki New Yam festival has always reminded the indigenes of their roots from time immemorial, adding that as technology and globalization tie the world’s cultures and communities closer together, it places responsibility on every one from the ethnic group to protect and cherish its cultural values.