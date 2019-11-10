<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A faith-based organisation, has called for a legal framework to encourage fostering of orphans and vulnerable young persons in the society to promote nation building.

Mrs Ramatu Abubakar, the Vice President of the organisation, the Halal Children’s Home made the appeal in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the 2019 World Adoption Day in Abuja.

The theme of the day was “Fostering: Secure the future”.

She said that while adoption is often talked about, fostering is key because there is a need for Nigerians to actually foster children and incorporate them into the larger society towards nation building.

Abubakar said, “Fostering is in line with Islamic Law; the difference between adoption and fostering is that by adoption you lose identity of biological parents and take that of the adoptive parents.

“While Islam wants you to retain your identity. So you can still take a child into your home and the child retains his/her identity and you will do everything required.

“We want to let Nigerians know that there are children in need of home; although Halal Home takes care of some of these children, the best place for a child is within the family.

“We are encouraging people to come and start the fostering process by taking these children into their homes.”

In a separate interview, Mrs Joke Silva, a Nollywood Actor, told newsmen that there were lot of children who did not have homes and also a lot of homes with no children.

Silva said, “You do not foster a child out of pity, you foster a child out of love, there is a big difference. You foster a child out of love because you want the best for that child.

“You will want to give the best to that child that you’re capable of emotionally, financially, physically. You must give the child your best.”