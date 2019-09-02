<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has said that his administration was focusing on youth development and empowernment in the state.

Oyetola, who noted that the youths represented the larger percentage in the country, said their qualities and potentials were needed to drive the economy of the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, made the remarks during the Osun Youth Agenda Policy Dialogue Forum in Osogbo.

Oyetola said the growth and development of youths should be the priority of all Nigerians rather than competing with one another.

He said due to competition and rilvary among Nigerians, youths were relegated to the back, when it comes to policy formulation and support for government.

The governor, however, appealed to the youths to do away with social vices such as internet fraud, prostitution, gambling, among others.

Oyetola said youths should be self-motivated, research-oriented and be focused to achieve set objectives.

Also speaking, Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker of the State assembly, appreciated the effort of Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) on Osun Youth Agenda.

Owoeye, who described youths as a catalyst for sustainable development in the state, said Osun youth agenda should be a driving force for the youth to avoid all forms of social vices in the state and the country at large.

Owoeye said he ventured into politics as a youth at the age of 27 as a counsellor before becoming a member of the House of assembly.

He said he later became minority leader, then the majority leader.