The leadership of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) led by Prof. Uzodinma Nwala and some pro-Biafra groups have decided to close ranks and work in the common interest of Ndigbo to look into the various insecurity challenges confronting the South East zone.

Rising from a closed-door meeting, on Sunday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, representatives of the Coalition of pro Biafra groups and ADF also harped on the current political, religious, cultural and economical challenges in Igbo land including the agitation and clamour for Biafra actualisation.

Although most of the deliberations of the meeting were not disclosed to newsmen, some issues raised at the meeting, according to the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Madu, dwell on examining the current challenges of Ndigbo in Nigeria with the need to explore and cement the much-needed relationship with the leadership of pro-Biafra groups and other Igbo leaders.

Madu stated that the meeting also hinged on the need to draw the attention and reassurance of other anti-self determination people in Igboland into driving their political ships towards the yearnings and desires of the Igbo.

In the words of Madu, “The meeting also harped on the need for pro Biafra and self determination leadership heads and figures to swallow their individual prides and egos and establish a spirited and brotherly working relationship among themselves for the overall interest of our people”

“The representatives of the coalition of pro-Biafra groups also reinstated their earlier submission to work and collaborate with every Igbo progressive and Biafranised group or movement including Alaigbo Development Foundation for the re establishment of our former dignities as a people,” Madu stated.