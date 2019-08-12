<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Young Yoruba for Freedom, Adeyinka Grandson, on Sunday, said that he is not a Yoruba supremacist but a Yoruba nationalist.

He said this in a statement signed by YYF’s Director of Communications, Tinuola Asake, on his Twitter handle.

The statement partly read, “Adeyinka Grandson is not a Yoruba Supremacist, but a Yoruba Nationalist.”

It also clarified that the YYF was not a secessionist group. The statement said, “The Young Yoruba for Freedom is not a secessionist group, but a Conservative Movement of Young Yoruba.”

For the attention of the general public. 1. Adeyinka Grandson is not a Yoruba Supremacist, but a Yoruba Nationalist. 2. The Young Yoruba for Freedom (YYF) is not a secessionist group, but a Conservative Movement of Young Yoruba. Tinuola Asake

Director of Communications

YYF — Adeyinka Grandson (@AboutYorubaland) August 11, 2019

Grandson, who is based in the UK, made these clarifications in the light of his arrest by the UK police last Tuesday.

The activist was arrested by Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command for allegedly “stirring racial discrimination” against the Igbo and Fulani ethnic groups and also “encouraging terrorism”.

He has since been released, however, on his Twitter handle, he revealed, “I cannot access, use or post on Facebook, YouTube, Tumblr or a website linked to the YYF, which of course doesn’t belong to us.”

Meanwhile, the group has denounced reports that Grandson was charged with any crime.

Asake in a statement said, “Adeyinka Grandson has not been charged for any crime. He is required to report back to the police station on the second of September 2019. The Young Yorubas Forum has no idea what the police plan to do with the allegations of terrorism and public order acts.”