Adesunbo Onitiri, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos Central Senatorial candidate in the last elections, has flayed the Federal Government’s order on Nigerians to surrender their guns before June 1. He said the order should be reconsidered in view of the growing insurgency and kidnappings in the country.

In a statement in Lagos on Thursday, Onitiri said the order would be counter-productive and further endanger the lives of Nigerians.

“I wish to implore President Muhammadu Buhari to first disarm the Boko Haram sect, the Fulani killer-herdsmen, kidnappers and the armed robbers rampaging the country first.

“In a situation where the government has completely failed to protect lives and property of the citizens, it will be foolhardy and suicidal for those who have guns not to at least protect their lives and loved,” he stated.

He said that the government should first protect the lives of the citizens and declare the Fulani killer-herdsmen as terrorists and deal decisively with the menace.

The politician argued that security chiefs have failed woefully in combating the Boko Haram problems and the insurgency.

According to the PDP chieftain, the security agencies should be overhauled and reorganized and they should give account of the $1 billion given to them by President Buhari to fight insurgency.

“I will strongly recommend that Nigerians, who have genuine gun licences renew them and more gun licences are issued to more people who have genuine reasons to secure their lives. It will be wrong to make us all easy prey to killer herdsmen, kidnappers and armed robbers if the government failed in its primary duty to protect the citizens,” he posited.