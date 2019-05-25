<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr. Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications, said on Friday that over $500million was expended in the development of e-Government Master Plan.

Shittu, who disclosed this at the official launch of e-government master plan in Abuja, said the money was provided through the grant from the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

He also explained that the grant from KOICA facilitated access to several e-government experts as well as enabled government officials to embark on study tours in Korea, a country that has retained the number one spot on the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) for several years.

According to him, “It is interesting to note that KOICA has spent for Nigeria and in Nigeria more than $500million towards the realisation of e-government master plan.

“This grant has enabled government officials to travel to Korea for study tours.”

The e-government master plan, which is a five-year document proposes a holistic approach to implementation of e-government projects/services, to ensure effective and efficient delivery of government services as well as seamless interaction among ministries, departments and agencies of government.

It was also designed to promote transparency, competence and service-oriented government based on the virtues of openness, sharing, communication and collaboration.

Shittu pointed out that the holistic implementation of e-government master plan would drive transparency, openness in government activities, adding that it would create a new lease of life for the Nigerian citizens.

He however noted that a lot of works still needs to be done by both the Federal and States government to realise the objectives of e-government master plan.

He assured of the irrevocable commitment of the Federal Government to the implementation of the master plan, urging the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Office of the Civil Service of the Federation to champion the cause of implementing the master plan.