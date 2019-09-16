<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An additional 6.7 million mobile telephone lines (SIM cards) have been properly registered out of the estimated 9.2 million ‘not properly registered’ as recently disclosed by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

The Minister of Communication, Isa Pantami, on Monday said this during the presentation of the governing board of the NCC in Abuja.

Newsmen reported how the official said 9.2 million lines in Nigeria were not properly registered in accordance with the standard procedure.

NCC reportedly disclosed this in a report sent to Pantami. He said this had a negative impact on Nigeria.

The new registrations reportedly in accordance “with the instruction given by the Minister to all agencies under his ministry to produce a short term performance target”.

According to him, 2.5 million cards are yet to be registered properly. He said 99 per cent of crimes committed in Nigeria is done through the illegal use of SIM cards.

“By September 25, we do not want to have any incomplete registration,” he said.

New board

Advising the new board members, Pantami said every vision to be achieved by the board should be inline with that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Mr President appointed you to support his mandate, you do not have any other except his,” he said.

He expressed the need for the team to work in the three key sectors of the ‘next level agenda’ of Mr Buhari.

He said fighting insecurity, poverty and corruption “with the use of ICT should be the basic agenda of the board.”

He also said this is a “part time” job and they should work with synergy.

The minister encouraged the newly appointed board members to challenge themselves and set goals that will make positive impacts.

The board members are Salman Abdul Azeez, Aliyu Abubakar, Millionaire Abowei and Ubade Ahmed.

The chairman governing board of the NCC, Olabiyi Durojaiye, said the commission hopes “to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of digitalisation”.

“There are plans to extend cyber infrastructure to reach out in the 774 local governments in Nigeria,” he said.