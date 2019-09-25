<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has disowned the 2023 presidential campaign posters bearing his picture and name.

The former Edo governor said he was not aware of the posters and described the situation as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Oshiomhole in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Egbebulem, said, “The posters allegedly in circulation are handiworks of mischief workers who are hell bent on circulating materials to cause confusion in the polity.

“They are obviously looking for ways to set members of the ruling against themselves. The supposed posters have no approval of my principal and should be ignored for whatever it is worth. It is the merchants of lies at work as usual and they deserve no attention.”