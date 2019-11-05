<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has directed the payment of the new minimum wage to state civil servants.

The directive takes effect as from November.

The governor spoke in Toungo during the official inauguration of the construction of 281.7km access roads across the state.

The roads construction, Phase II Rural Access and Mobility Project, is being supported by funding from World Bank and France International Development Agency.

Speaking on the new wage, Fintiri said, “For our dear civil servants in Adamawa through the Head of the Civil Service, I am directing that the minimum wage be paid this month (November) without further delay.”

Head of the Adamawa State Civil Service, Dr. Edgar Amos, had earlier assured state civil servants of the government’s readiness to implement the new minimum wage in earnest, following the consequential salary adjustment negotiations reached between Federal Government and Labour.