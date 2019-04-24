<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, Speaker, Adamawa State House of Assembly, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the quick intervention and response in the affected communities in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buhari on Monday gave a directive for quick intervention and response in Adamawa to asses damages in Demsa and Numan local government areas.

Mijinyawa, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola, said such quick intervention would bring succour to the communities.

The speaker expressed worry over the spate of unnecessary killings and wanton destruction of property.

He called on the people of the state to continue to live in peace with one another and to collectively join hands together in maintaining peace and security.

” We appreciate the high level of concern exhibited by President Muhammadu Buhari for the quick intervention and response.

”We expresse our esteem satisfaction and appreciation to Mr. President for the selfless services being rendering to ensure peace and stability are maintained in the country” Mijinyawa said.

The speaker noted that no meaningful developmental projects and economic growth could take place in the absent of peace and stability.

He therefore, advised the people of the state to always be security conscious and report any suspicious movements and strange character to the nearest security outfit.

The State Emergency Management Agency had confirmed to NAN that about four people killed, Ten injured and houses torched during the recent attacks on Bolon village in Demsa local government area by unknown gunmen

NAN reports that the quick intervention response delegation is led by Air Commodore Akube Iyawu, Director Search and Rescue of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Iyawu and members of his team, have already arrived in Yola in Adamawa to assess the level of damage done to lives and property in the affected areas.

NAN reports that Dr. Muhammed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) said that two communities of Bolon and Barai were recently under attack by gunmen.

Sulaiman said four people were killed, 10 sustained injury while many houses were burnt during the attack on Bolon village in Demsa local government area

During the assessment, the delegate visited Barai and Bolon villages and LCCN Cathedral and Numan General Hospital in Demsa and Numan areas.