The Adamawa office of International Republican Institute (IRI), has organized youths workshop, to review challenges of political participation in the just concluded 2019 polls.

The advocacy training, discussed ways to overcome challenges arose from the elections, as well as violence, for youths that ran, won and lost as prospect for more youth’s inclusion.

Critical challenges facing youths participation in politics and involvement in decision making processes in the 29 parties in the state has been deliberated where youths agenda is expected to be adopted.

The document proposed strategies for achieving youths demands including vibrant party manifestos for youth involment.

Zacharia Nyampa, member representing Michika/Madagali federal constituency, stressed the importance of adopting a working document for youth.

Nyampa lauded the support of IRI for organizing the workshop involving many political parties.

“We should set aside political differences and ensure violence free polls”.

Mercy John, a participant at the workshop, blamed the inability of youths in contesting elective position in he 2019 general elections, to lack of funding and cost of party nomination forms.

The training ‘Youths Engagement of Strategic Advocacy Summit’ drew participants from all the political parties, that participated in the 2019 general elections in the state.