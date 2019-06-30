<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The government of Adamawa State has inaugurated a six-member committee to lead the state in the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan, aimed at finding enduring solution to conflicts between herdsmen and farmers.

Inaugurating the committee on Saturday in Yola, Adamawa State, the deputy governor, Chief Crowther Seth, told the members to work in harmony and use their decades of experience in the agricultural sector to represent the interest of the state effectively.

Members of the committee are Professor Ambrose Alikidon Voh, Dr Garba Ahmed, Dr Gideon Shelpela, Alhaji Usman Ibrahim Michika, Alhaji Suleiman Umar and Malam Sajo Zakare. They are mostly vet doctors and people who have either retired from top positions in the agricultural sector or are close to retirement.

The chairman of the committee, Professor Ambrose Voh, said on behalf of the members that in constituting the committee, the state government has shown that it is a pragmatic and action-driven government, focused on solving the herdsmen-farmers conflicts bedevilling the state.

“The decision to key into the federal government programme shows the commitment of the state to tackle the farmers-herdsmen crisis. On our part, we are working hard not only to effectively represent Adamawa State in the programme but to be ahead of the other states.”

The pilot states for the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan are Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, and Oyo.