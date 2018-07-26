The 2,030 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to Adamawa under batch “B” on Thursday began their three-week orientation at Damare, Girei Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the corps members at the commencement of the orientation, the state NYSC Coordinator, Malam Abubakar Muhammad, urged them to be security conscious and shun social vices.

Muhammad specifically enjoined them to shun cultism, drug abuse, drunkenness, religious bigotry and sexual harassment, among others, according to News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“I must state categorically that we don’t condone tendencies such as cultism, drugs abuse, drunkenness, religious bigotry and sexual harassment and the like in the NYSC.

“Anyone caught indulging in such vices will face the full wrath of the law,” the coordinator warned.

However, he advised the corps members to interact with one another freely during the period of the orientation so as to enhance their mutual understanding in terms of their cultures and religious beliefs.

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa commended the objectives of the NYSC which, he said, had over the years sustained the unity of the country including community development projects.

Represented by the Chairman of State Economic Planning Commission, Mr Ari Lutu, the governor noted that the scheme was one of enduring programmes of the Federal Government that have instilled spirit of patriotism and nationalism in Nigerian youths.

“It is no longer news that this programme has sustained high reputation since its establishment 45 years ago.

“I can unequivocally state that it is one of the very few programmes of the Federal Government which will ever retain its relevance.

“NYSC is the main reason that Nigeria still remains solidly indivisible and firmly integrated,’’ Bindow said.

He donated five cows and 50 bags of rice to the corps members to enjoy their stay at the orientation camp.