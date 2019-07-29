<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri, has announced the death of his father.

The late Umaru Badami died after a protracted illness at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola.

Aged 82, Mr Badami retired from the Army in 1984. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites at the Damare Muslim cemetery, Yola.

Commiserating with Mr Fintiri, the immediate past governor of the state, Jibrilla Bindow, described Mr Badami’s death as a ‘’great loss.’’

In a condolence message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Martins Dickson, Mr Bindow prayed for the repose of the soul.

“Nothing can be more painful than the loss of a father especially at this moment when you dearly need his advice above everything else, I pray that God will comfort you and the entire family and also strengthen you through this moment of trial.

“As a man of faith, I encourage you to let your inner strength guide you at this moment knowing fully well that your father has fulfilled his days and it is time for him to go to his maker.

Also in his condolence, another ex-governor, Murtala Nyako, expressed shock over Mr Badami’s death. “His death is a great loss not only to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and immediate family but to the entire state and beyond.”

He enjoined all to take solace in the fact that death is inevitable praying Allah “to grant the deceased the highest abode in his cherished paradise.”

“Death of a dear one especially a father comes with a lot of pains and tribulations. But the fact that the deceased lived a pious life should be comforting not only to the bereaved family but to all those who in one way or the order benefited from his tremendous mentorship while alive.

“I humbly condole with my dear friend, relative and governor over this great loss. While we mourn him, let us not lose sight to the indelible footprints he left in the sand of time and to emulate his cherished legacies,” Mr Nyako added.