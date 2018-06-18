The Chief of Staff to Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State, Abdulrahman Jimeta, is dead.

Several political associates of Mr Jimeta told newsmen that he died in the early hours of Monday in Saudi Arabia.

“He died this morning in Saudi Arabia where he has gone to perform the leaser Hajj,” a Yola based politician said.

Newsmen could not reach the state commissioner of Information, Ahmed Sajo, for comments.