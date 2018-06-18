The Chief of Staff to Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State, Abdulrahman Jimeta, who died Monday morning in Saudi Arabia will be buried in the holy city of Makkah.

The state commissioner of information, Ahmad Sajoh, who confirmed the death of Mr Jimeta in a statement, said he died in the early hours of Monday in Makkah where he had gone to observe the leaser hajj.

He said the family of Mr Jimeta decided on the burial rites to take place in Saudi according to Islamic injunctions.

He said Governor Jibrilla has declared three days of mourning starting from Monday across the state.

“The governor calls on the people of the state to pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late chief of staff.

“As Adamawa State workers resume work on Tuesday the 19th of June 2018, Government calls on them to be more committed to the progress and development of the state as a befitting remembrance of what the late Abdurrahman Abba Jimeta stood for in his over three decades of public life,” he said.

He also said Mr Jimeta would have been 60 years old at his next birthday in November 2018.

Mr Jimeta is survived by an aged father, one wife and 11 children.