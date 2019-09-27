<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has reiterated government commitment to supporting the protection activities of the NHRC and UNHCR geared towards alleviating challenges of IDPs and vulnerable in the state.

Fintiri made made the promise during a visit by delegation from the NHRC and the UNHCR led by the Executive Secretary NHRC Tony Ojukwu.

He said assured of government desire to the improvement in the security of the state.

Earlier Mr Tony Ojukwu lauded government on Humanitarian Actors and Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to implement their humanitarian mandates in the state.

Ojukwu said, the relative peace in the state, has encouraged refugees Returnees from Cameroon back to the state.

He said, stakeholders with protection mandate in the state, has recommended for improvement in the protection of IDPs and other vulnerable populations.

He stressed the need for the state government to continue funding of humanitarian activities in the state.

He urged government to leverage on the support of development partners like the United Nations UN and European Union EU, to improve funding for humanitarian activities in the state.

Ojukwu said there is a need for the government to strengthen the SGBV response in the IDP camps as the case has become rampant in recent times.

“The police, ministry of justice, women affairs, Adamawa State Emergency Agency (ADSEMA) and other relevant ministries should be assisted to improve the protection level.”

The human rights Boss encouraged the state government to consider bills criminalizing stigmatization of victims of sexual violence and other related issues.

He urged government at all levels to support the domestication of the Kampala convention on IDPs, the passage of Child Rights Law in the state as well the domestication of CEDAW (Convention on Elimination of Discrimination Against Women).

The law will improve the protection of women and children especially in situations of armed conflict as evident in the North East Nigeria.