



The Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, says his administration is determined to change the ugly narrative of the poor state of the health sector in the State, to breathe fresh air on all health facilities in Adamawa State.

A statement released by Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, said Governor Fintiri has gone round Adamawa to assess the debilitating health situation and feels that urgent measures must be taken to restore hopes of the people.

Governor Fintiri who led the State health team to a meeting with Dr Mohammed Ali Pate who doubles as the Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population and Director of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents at the World Bank Group.

During the meeting, Governor noted that better health is central to human happiness and wellbeing thereby Adamawa State must move to greater heights in the area of Health.

He stressed that a healthy population makes important contributions to economic progress and therefore will not leave any stone unturned towards meeting the health needs of the People.

Discussions at the meeting which centred on ways to strengthen and reposition the health sector in the State, also reviewed ongoing projects, identified new ones and deliberated on implementation processes.





The Fresh air Governor disclosed that his administration’s commitment to make it possible for communities to feel the impact of governance at the grassroots Informed that massive infrastructural development of healthcare facilities in those areas that hitherto had non is ongoing.

He said upgrading primary health centres across the State to ensure effective service delivery to members of the public.

The Governor informed the Global Director that aside infrastructural renewal and development, the administration has employed over two thousand health workers and has recently advertised vacancies for Medical personnel and other category of health workers, adding that it became necessary following the policy of the administration to ensure the improvement of health and well-being of the People.

Dr Mohammed Ali Pate a former Minister of State Health in Nigeria assured the Governor of his support and that of the World Bank, saying the institution places importance to the health of the people and would ensure Adamawa people benefit from the commitment of the global body to ensure a healthy society.

While commending the initiative of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, he described him as a rare leader who puts State first before any consideration, saying with leaders like the Governor the people have nothing to fear.