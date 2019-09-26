<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has lauded the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the support the agency is providing to the state pledging that government will make all counterpart contribution available in all the sectors UNICEF is supporting.

Fintiri, who received in his office in Yola Mr. Bhanu Pathak, Chief of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, on a visit to brief the governor on UNICEF’s support to Adamawa State, governor Fintiri noted stated that the Organisation,s impact can be felt in almost all the sectors of the state economy.

“We appreciate that you have come to help us and we must do our part. I assure you that you will not experience the disappointment of the past. ”

The governor revealed that although his government doesn’t believe in the figure of out of school children ascribed to the state, his administration was currently working to send 38,000 street children back to school.

He added that the state would be engaging the local Mallams to sensitise them on the imperative of ensuring that every child was in school.

Governor Fintiri further revealed that his government would renovate all primary schools in the state to provide a conducive learning environment to children; noting further that similar infrastructural development in the education sector would also be carried out in secondary schools.

Earlier, Mr. Pathak told the governor that between 2014 and 2019, with funding support from donors, UNICEF has provided cash support to the Adamawa State government through ministries, departments and agencies worth 8 billion Naira; and supplies totalling 11 million dollars; noting that the support was in the sectors of health; nutrition; water, sanitation and hygiene; education and child protection; including emergencies

According to the UNICEF Field Officer, with funding support provided by the European Union, UNICEF has supported 226 Primary Healthcare Facilities with equipment, drugs, and capacity of personnel; making them functional 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Mr. Pathak while commending the governor for his development efforts, urged him to take action to ensure that the 13,000 unimmunized under 5 children in the state are immunized and charged the governor to take quick action to ensure that the 8,000 severely malnourished children in Adamawa State do not die of malnutrition.

UNICEF, the Chief of Field Office pledged would continue to support Adamawa State government; and UNICEF would soon start the implementation of the pilot Child-Friendly Communities Initiative project in Fufore and Guyuk LGAs to ensure child survival, development, and protection through programme convergence.