



Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, has commended the Federal Government and World Bank over some intervention projects in the state.

Fintiri expressed the appreciation during the inauguration and handing over of rehabilitated and furnished Song Local Government Area (LGA), Secretariat, on Friday in Song town.

Newsmen report that the project was under the Federal Government’s Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project, being funded by the World Bank.

The governor, sadly recalled that numerous public buildings that included schools, hospitals, police and correctional centres, were destroyed and rendered dysfunctional by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists.

He noted that the insurgency had significantly diminished public administration capacities, as well caused loss of personnel, among others.

According to him therefore, rehabilitation and restoration of local government offices is a key physical precondition to strengthening recovery efforts.

“These public buildings generally serve purpose of providing key municipal services to residents and conducive work environment for local government staff.





“It is for this reason that the intervention by the Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project is financing the rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged local government buildings in the state.

“I therefore, express my deep and most profound appreciation to the Federal Government and World Bank, for the immense support being provided in our dear state”. Fintiri said.

Speaking at the event, Chief Dr. Maurice Vunobolki, the State Coordinator of the Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project, said that rehabilitation and supply of furniture for the Song LGA secretariat, were delivered based on the project’s standard.

“The scope of the rehabilitation include demolitions and alterations, roofing, wood and electrical works, Painting and Mechanical works.

“While, the supplies include executive chairs and tables, 20-seater conference table’ chairs, file cabinets and window blinds among others “. Vunobolki said.

According to him, the rehabilitation has no doubt added significant value to the secretariat which now wears a new look.

The project coordinator said public building rehabilitation executed by the multi sectoral project in the state included rehabilitation and furnishing of Song and Madagali LGA’s and District Heads Palaces in five LGA’s.