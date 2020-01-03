<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has commended the military and local hunters for repelling Thursday night’s attempted attack by insurgents on some communities in Michika and Madagali local government areas of the State.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, assured that the military personnel were on top of the situation.

“The Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, has condemned, in strong terms, the resurgence of terrorist activities, especially the attempted attack on some communities in Michika and Madagali, which occurred on Jan. 2.

“The governor also commended the gallantry exhibited by the military, in collaboration with the local hunters and vigilance groups, to repel the insurgents,” the statement read.

Newsmen had reported that the Federal Government said it will gradually withdraw military operations in some volatile spots in the country, beginning from the first quarter of 2020.