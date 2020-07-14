



Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has flagged-off distribution of fertilisers to 2,000 farmers affected by Boko Haram attacks in northern parts of the state.

Newsmen report that seven local government areas in the northern part of Adamawa were once occupied by Boko Haram in 2014.

Fintiri flagged-off the intervention in Gulak town, the headquarters of Madagali Local Government area on Tuesday.

Fintiri was represented by Dr. Mohammed Suleiman, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA).

Fintiri said the agricultural intervention was part of his administration’s efforts in stabilising areas affected by Boko Haram insurgents.

”Today we are distributing about 6,000 bags of wet blended fertilizer and about 2,000 Litres of liquid fertilizer.

”The agricultural intervention is targeted at 2,000 households affected by insurgency in the area.”





”The intervention is through the Regional Stabilisation Facility for Lake Chad Basin Region,” Fintiri said.

He said that the aim of the intervention was to support less privileged farmers with farm inputs to improve their livelihood.

Finitri said the fertiliser distribution was a continuation of the first phase of agricultural inputs distribution that took place in early June.

He said that during the first distribution, farmers were given free improved varieties of maize, rice and groundnut seedlings as well as herbicides.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiary communities, Alhaji Yerima Iya, the District Head of Madagali, thanked the state government for the gesture.

Iya urged the Federal government to, as a matter of urgency, re-build the bridges that link Madagali to other parts of the state.

“The bridges were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents,” Iya said.