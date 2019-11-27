<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Wednesday announced the demotion of many Permanent Secretaries with immediate effect.

Fintiri took the decision when he received the report of the technical committee on the evaluation of civil servants in the state.

“All Permanent Secretaries who were not on level 17 before their appointments are hereby dropped.

“Government will also gradually phase out the office of Deputy Permanent Secretaries, as the office is not enshrined in the scheme of Civil Service,” the governor said.

He expressed worry that the civil service scheme in the state had been bastardised to favour a few; adding that his administration would do all it could to restore the glory of the civil service.

The governor also directed that the embargo on employment be partially lifted and promised that the government would soon recruit young talents in areas of needs.

He said a committee would soon be constituted to come up with a white paper based on the recommendations of the technical committee for subsequent implementation.

He thanked members of the committee for a thorough job, describing them as “competent and experienced hands.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the technical committee, Mr. Benson Jailani, said they carried out a thorough investigation to bring out factual reports and recommendations.

Jailani advised the government to ensure full implementation of the committee’s recommendations to sanitise the state’s civil service for efficiency.