Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, has commended the State Assembly for passing the amended Adamawa Health Insurance Law, which provides free treatment for unemployed persons under 20 years and pregnant women.

Newsmen report that the bill, passed at a special sitting of the House on Friday, also approved free basic healthcare services to children below five, disabled indigent persons and elderly persons above 65 years.

Fintiri, who gave the commendation in a statement through his Director-General, Media and Communications, Mr Solomon Kumangar, said the development was a milestone achievement in healthcare provision in the state.

“The development has raised the bar on the provision of medicare, capable of strengthening government’s drive to overcome existing public Health challenges.

“The governor strongly believes that the amendment of the existing Law is in tandem with his 11-point agenda, which access to health care provision is among,” kumangar said.

Kumangar said that the governor has expressed readiness to assent to the amended bill as soon as it arrived his table, so it could be immediately effected.