



Piqued by incessant attacks on innocent citizens by Shilla Boys and other criminal armed gangs, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has signed Executive Order banning the operations of tricycles and motorcycles from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am indefinitely in three local governments of the state.

The affected Local Government Areas are; Yola South, Yola North and Girei.

The Executive Order christened, “Adamawa State Restriction of Movement of Tricycles and Motorcycles Executive Order No.1 of 2021 comes into effect on Tuesday 2nd February, 2021 until further notice”.

A statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, Governor Fintiri’s Press Secretary said the Governor who expressed concern over the activities of hoodlums disturbing the peace of the State, government will not leave any stone unturned towards protecting the lives and property of innocent citizens.

While describing the activities of such miscreants as unacceptable, Governor Fintiri said they have become an extraordinary threat to the peace, wellbeing, security and stability of the state’s political and economic systems, as well as a negative effect on continuous development, and must therefore be effectively curtailed.





He said no responsible government will allow criminals to hijack the peace of the state, but must ensure that all residents of Girei, Yola North and Yola South Local Government Areas live a life, free from thuggery, robbery, theft, maiming and other criminal activities.

The Executive Order prescribes a sentence of Six Months imprisonment with an option of One Hundred Thousand Naira fine or both, in addition to forfeiting the Tricycle or Motorcycle to the Government if found guilty for violation of the Order.

The Order also states that any person found in a Tricycle or on a Motorcycle stationed or in motion, within the prohibited time whether as a rider or passenger shall be liable to prosecution.

However, only those with genuine reasons, such as seeking medical attention, providing care and assistance to the vulnerable or travelling for purpose of work classified as essential service are exempted, but must justify it as reasonable cause to the Law Enforcement Agencies and the Courts.

The statement said Police and other Security Agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person found contravening this Executive Order.