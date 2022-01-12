Adamawa government renovates 216 schools in 2021

The Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB), constructed 97 three-block of classrooms and renovated 119 schools across the 21 local government areas of the state in 2021.

Dr Salihi Ateequ, the board’s Chairman, made this known on Wednesday in Yola, adding that the projects were executed under the “2019 Matching Grant”.

“In 2021, we were able to use judiciously the money we got from Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the state government, which is the matching grant.

“The action plan was approved by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri and we immediately started work in earnest,” he said.

Ateequ said that some of the projects included the construction of 97 VIP toilets, 13 boreholes, two Library/computer centres and fencing of one school.

The chairman said others were training of 4,458 teachers, provision of 15,660 furniture for primary and junior secondary schools, 140 mattresses and 840 chairs for early children care development.

According to him, training of additional 7,663 teachers is also ongoing through the department of Teacher Development Programme.

“Not long ago, we commissioned blocks of classrooms constructed by UNICEF in conjunction with the state government in Fufore Local Government.

“We also issued assorted instructional materials along with UNICEF bags that will last for more than 10 years for a child,” added.

Ateequ said the board was working toward getting the 2020 grant to construct more schools and other projects for the development of education in the state.