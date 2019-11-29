<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has ordered the recruitment of 2,000 secondary school teachers by the first quarter of next year.

He asked Head of Service Dr. Edgar Amos to set machinery in motion for the recruitment under the Post Primary Schools Management Board.

Fintiri, who spoke when he received the final report of the Committee for Regularisation of Appointments and Transfer of Service in the civil service from May 2015 to May 2019, said provision had been made for the exercise in the 2020 budget.

Receiving the report at the Government House, Yola yesterday, the governor recalled that on Wednesday he directed partial lifting of embargo on employment to address manpower shortages.

He said his administration is committed to repositioning the civil service and hailed members of the committee for their “steadfastness and patriotism in carrying out the assignment without fear or favour.”

He said he would soon set up another committee to write a White Paper on the recommendations of the fact finding committee for full implementation.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr. Emmanuel Ibrahim, who is the permanent secretary in charge of Administration in the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said his committee visited all relevant offices to ascertain data, evaluate them and write recommendations.