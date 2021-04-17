



The Adamawa State Government has issued notification for biometric verification of its civil servants and retirees.

The government, in a statement obtained on Saturday, said it has finalised plans to conduct the fresh biometric verification of the state’s workforce and retirees currently on its payroll.

The verification exercise is scheduled to begin next month, May 18, and will last for six weeks.

The government statement, signed by the Permanent Secretary of Establishment and Training in the Office of Head of Service, Dr. Barminus Gayus, indicated that the exercise is in consonance with the state’s Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainable Programme.





The Permanent Secretary stated, “I am directed to inform all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), that the state government will embark on a biometric verification exercise of all its active civil servants and pensioners.

”The biometric verification exercise will commence on 18th May 2021 and will last for six (6) weeks.”

Staff are directed to avail themselves with their National Identity Number (NIN), original of all relevant documents, including educational certificates and appointment letters.

“Completed forms should be countersigned by the Permanent Secretary or Chief Executive Officer of the respective Ministry, Department and Agency (MDAs),” the statement said.