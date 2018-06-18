Governor Muhammad Bindow of Adamawa state, has declared three days of mourning, to commiserate the death of his Chief of staff, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba.

Abba aged (59), died in the early hours of Monday, in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , while performing Ummrah (the lesser Hajj).

A statement by Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, urged the people of the State, to pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late chief of staff.

“With deep sense of grief and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, that the Adamawa State Government announces the passing away of the Chief of Staff, Government House Yola, Alhaji Abdurrahman Abba Jimeta.

“The sad event occurred in the early hours of Monday the 18th of June, 2018 in Makkah the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where the late Chief of Staff went for Umrah (the lesser Hajj).

According to the family, the deceased would be buried today in the afternoon in Makkah”

The late chief of staff was one time state director MAMSER, Commissioner for Information during Gov. Boni Haruna ,and Chief of staff to former Gov. Murtala Nyako in the state.

Abba was also appointed Director General Bindow Campaign Organization and subsequent appointed as Chief of staff to the governor in 2015

He is survived by an aged Father, one wife and eleven (11) children.