Adamawa state has commenced the implementation of new minimum wage with effect from December 2019.

The state did not only start the implementation of the #30, 000 as approved by the Federal government, but went further to increase its own take home by state workers to #32,000.00

Workers in the state are presently enjoying #32,000.00 as their minimum wage and negotiation is ongoing between government and the organism labour for the payment of the arrears between April 2019 and December.