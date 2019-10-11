<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Girls in Adamawa have urged the governor’s wife, Hajiya Lami Fintiri, to sponsor an early marriage prohibition bill to stop parents from marrying out their young daughters.

The girls made the call on Friday in a communique they presented to the governor’s wife after a rally to mark this year’s United Nation’s International Day of the Girl.

Reading the letter on behalf of the girls at Government House, Yola, Ms Fatima Ismaila, said the bill became necessary for the girls to have equal opportunity to acquire education.

“We need you to sponsor an early marriage prohibition bill through the state House of Assembly that will stop our parents from giving us out for marriage, at least until after completing our secondary education.

“We need equal opportunity to access basic and quality education, please tell our parents to send us to schools,” she said.

The girls also called for the recruitment of more female teachers and the need for separate toilets in schools.

They also seek protection against rape and other forms of child abuse in the state.

“We are confident in you and His Excellency’s ability to address our concerns and we promise you today, Ma, we will try our best in studies and character to become role models like you and make Adamawa a girl-friendly state,” she said.

Responding, Hajiya Fintiri, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women and Social Development, Mrs Justina Patrick, assured the girls of the administration’s commitment to education, particularly that of the girl-child.

While noting the many challenges facing girls, Mrs. Fintiri said that providing the needed education to the girl-child was the major way out of the challenges.

“When you are educated, you will know your right and be in a better position to protect it,” she said.

The Adamawa UNICEF Education Consultant, Mr. Joel Jutum, lauded Adamawa government for its collaboration with the fund in various sectors, particularly education.

Jutum, who reiterated the sustained support of UNICEF to Adamawa, said the international day for the girl child was meant to promote girls’ human right, highlight gender inequalities and address the various forms of discrimination and abuse suffered by girls.

Newsmen report that women groups, particularly from Christian Association of Nigeria and Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria, joined the girls in a solidarity rally on the streets of Yola.