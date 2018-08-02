The Adamawa Emirate Council, is to supports, 2300 batch ‘B’ corps members, to enhance Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), for robust job creation in the country.

The Lamido of Adamawa, Dr Muhammadu Mustapha, said that, the scheme’s acquisition program, has created a platform for prospect corps members, to learn skills based on their peculiarity of interest for national development.

The Royal father, represented by Alhaji Abubakar Jika, District Head of Nyibango made the assertion, at the opening of SAED training program for corps m m ears in the state.

“As it is today, labor markets is overstretched, graduate is expected to learn at least one skill or the other, you must not expect government to give all of you jobs.

“SAED program, is a privilege to the Nigerian youths, to develop their personal and future goals, as white color job is relatively scares”.

Mallam Mohammed Abubakar, state Corrodinator, reiterated the need for Corps members, to take cognisance of the NYSC scheme, especially its skill acquisition aspect.

Abubakar commended the state government, for approval for the upgrading of the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Damare to effectively accommodate for corps members deployed to state.

It would be recalled that, the camp, was constructed in 1987, as brewery company, by Group Captain Jonah Jang, the then military Governor of Gongola State.