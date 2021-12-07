Adamawa bans hunters

Adamawa State government has banned the operations of the Professional Hunters Association of Nigeria across its 21 local government areas, especially in Demsa, Numan, Lamurde, Guyuk and Shelleng.

This followed reports of abuse of the rules of engagement and lack of regard to the traditional institution and security agencies.

“The operations and activities of the association in the five local governments have become a source of concern and insecurity instead of the security it is fashioned to provide”. Governor Fintiri said.

The governor noted that activities of the Professional Hunters Association were capable of causing a public disturbance and henceforth should desist from performing any function under the guise of providing security to the public.

“More worrisome is the fact that the association operates independent of any security organisation in the five local government areas, thereby giving room for suspicion of their motive and intentions especially that they operate in uniforms of our security agencies and at odd hours”. The statement added.

While emphasising that security is everybody’s business, Governor Fintiri however said “No group or anybody will be allowed to take the law into their hands, disrespect to security agencies and the traditional institution”.

The governor directed security agencies to ensure that the proscribed Professional Hunters Association adhere to the decision as the government will not fold its arms and watch criminals have their way.