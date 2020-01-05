<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday said the recent attempt by terrorists to infiltrate parts of Adamawa State and the response of the troops is a testimony that the Nigerian army is committed to the fight against terrorism.

This was made known at the inspection of multiple projects undertaken by the Headquarters 3 Division of Nigerian Army at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in Jos.

Some of the projects inspected by Buratai in the cantonment includes the 1.54 million litres Maxwell Khobe Cantonment integrated water project, 3 Division Medical Hospital and Services, 3 Division Training School and Ordnance Tailoring Factory.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, while speaking with newsmen after the inspection, said the projects were at various stages of completion.

Reacting to the recent attack by insurgents in Adamawa, Musa said, “Many of the terrorists met their Waterloo and I am sure it is something they will not contemplate in future.

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that the Nigerian army is determined more than ever to see to the end of this menace of terrorism.

“We are up and doing to ensure that terrorism in Nigeria is brought to an end soon,” he said.

Musa said that the army was committed to the fight against all forms of insecurity in the country especially the counter insurgency operations in the north east.

He added that the authorities was committed to ensuring that the successes so far achieved in all operations were sustained.

Musa further explained that the projects were initiated as part of the commitment of the Chief of Army Staff to address the welfare needs of the personnel and the public.

“Of interest here is that the dam is under construction and about to be completed that would serve the water need not only of the barracks community but of the neighbouring and host communities.

“You will agree with me that based on our assessment so far that the works are going on very well and the leadership of Nigerian army is committed to these projects.”