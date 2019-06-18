<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Adamawa House of Assembly has constituted three committees to investigate some activities of the immediate past Gov. Muhammadu Bindow administration.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Iya-Abbas, announced the setting up of the committees on Tuesday during plenary.

The constitution of the committees followed a motion moved under “Matter of Urgent Public Importance” by Mr Bathiya Wesley (PDP-Hong) and seconded by Alhaji Abdulllahi Yapak (APC-Verre) regarding payment of workers’ salaries and employment.

Announcing the committee’s membership, Iya-Abbas said the committee to investigate the lingering non-payment of salary, employment and Transfer of Service, would be chaired by Hamman-Tukur Yettisuri (PDP-Jada/Mbulo).

The committee to investigate the financial status of Adamawa would be headed by Kate Raymond (PDP-Demsa).

The speaker said that Simon Isa (PDP-Song) would be the chairman, committee to investigate activities of Adamawa Christian and Muslim welfare boards.

Newsmen report that the new Adamawa Government under Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri had already constituted a visitation panel to investigate employment and other activities in the state owned tertiary institutions.