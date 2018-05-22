Staff of Adamawa Agricultural Development and Investment Ltd (AADIL), have cried out over non payment of their salaries since 2014 and urged Gov. Muhamadu Bindow to intervene in their plight.

The staff, who presented their protest letter to newsmen on Monday in Yola, said the last time they got paid was in September 2014.

They observed that the company established by government in 2010 to support the transformation of agriculture in Adamawa by increasing per capita income of rural famers had so far trained over 85,000 farmers on modern farming techniques before suspending it activities.

They noted that with the present commitment shown by Buhari administration to agriculture, Adamawa government, which insisted in queuing into federal government agricultural drive could only succeed if organizations like AADIL was made fully functional through adequate funding and payment of staff salaries.

They listed some of the contributions of AADIL to Adamawa farmers particularly in areas of grain crop production, livestock and fodder development, fish farming, poultry production, among others,

They urged the state government to do something urgently about AADIL which has been grossly underfunded in the interest of the majority who are mostly rural farmers.

When contacted, the Managing Director of AADIL, Engr. Usman Aji, simply said he would not comment without contacting the board of the company.

“Give me your GSM number so that when ever I get in touch with the board I will then contact you on the issue,” Aji said.