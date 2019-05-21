<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Activities were totally paralysed in all public primary schools across Oyo State on Monday, as teachers commenced an indefinite strike to protest against delay in payment of their salaries and other complaints

Comrade Samson Adedoyin, chairman of the Oyo State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), said that the strike became necessary due to the inability of the state government to meet demands of the union.

The NUT had last week issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the state government to clear and settle the backlogs of salaries owed its members, threatening to embark on indefinite strike if the situation was not addressed.

On Monday, all public primary schools across the state were under lock and key, as teachers stayed away from their duties in compliance with the directive of NUT.

At Sasa Community Primary School in Ibadan, the state capital, pupils were seen being sent back home by some teachers.

At Methodist N5 Primary School, NTA Road, Agodi, the gate of the school was shut against the pupils.

Adedoyin, while speaking on the industrial action, insisted that the action could only be called off if the state government was ready to accede to their demands.

He said, “It is when the government is ready to meet our demands. It all depends on the government. If the government is ready to meet our demands, we are ready to suspend the strike”.

Delta State Deputy Governor, Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, has said that the Ifeanyi Okowa-led Delta State administration believes in the body of Christ, sees church as pillar of truth and will continue partner with it to tackle challenges.

“The church is the custodian of God’s power, which has the ability to effect change and better the lives of the people and society,” Otuaro said during the dedication service on Sunday of Divine Mercy Catholic Church building in Bulu-Angiama, which was donated by Sir Jude Sinebe, Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education.